FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of C$572.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.17 million.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBM. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.65 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$579.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

