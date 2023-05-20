FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Orla Mining Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$77.12 million during the quarter.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
