FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Orla Mining Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$77.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$6.21 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.99 and a 12 month high of C$6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

