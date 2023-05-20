FY2023 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reduced by Wedbush

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.59 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 368,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,513,000 after buying an additional 61,892 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after buying an additional 172,261 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 413,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.