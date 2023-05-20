FY2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Lowered by Cormark

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$20.90 million for the quarter.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Auto Prop Reit Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
See Also
