FY2023 EPS Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Lowered by Cormark

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$20.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

