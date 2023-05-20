FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

AYA opened at C$9.08 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 908.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$18.09 million for the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

