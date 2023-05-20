FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Lowered by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 12.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,883,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,508,000 after buying an additional 1,918,307 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 36.2% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684,526 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 159,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -19.27%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.