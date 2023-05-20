FY2023 EPS Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Lowered by Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

TSE GDI opened at C$46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$675.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$41.51 and a 1-year high of C$51.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.19.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$529.43 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.66%.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.