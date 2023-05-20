FY2023 EPS Estimates for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LRMR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

LRMR stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.47. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 627,067 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $815,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 406.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 113,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 75.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $139,000.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.