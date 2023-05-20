FY2023 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Legacy Housing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $514.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.79. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Legacy Housing

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,480,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,047,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $38,370.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,797,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,480,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,047,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,698 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.