FY2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $17.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.44. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $19.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MUSA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $277.72 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 181,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

