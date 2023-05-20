FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nutex Health Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nutex Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Nutex Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nutex Health’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

Nutex Health Stock Up 11.7 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUTX. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Nutex Health stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $362.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Nutex Health has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 574.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

