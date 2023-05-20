FY2023 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for ONE Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.16. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $80.30 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after buying an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas



ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

