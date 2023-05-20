FY2023 EPS Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Boosted by Analyst

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $10.30 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

