FY2023 EPS Estimates for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Raised by KeyCorp

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $510.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.74. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

