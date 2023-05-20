FY2023 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Boosted by Cormark

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.56.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 71.94% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of C$55.38 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

