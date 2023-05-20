FY2023 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Transocean in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Transocean Trading Up 2.2 %

RIG has been the topic of several other reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.90. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean



Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

