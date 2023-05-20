FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Financial, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Triumph Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFIN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.85. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $132,570.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.92 per share, with a total value of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 2,755 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $132,570.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,326 shares of company stock valued at $694,418. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

