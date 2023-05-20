FY2024 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Lifted by Cormark

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst now expects that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$31.39 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.53 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The company has a market cap of C$338.07 million, a PE ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.03.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.09 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

