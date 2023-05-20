FY2024 EPS Estimates for Microbix Biosystems Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Bloom Burton cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Microbix Biosystems in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Bloom Burton analyst A. Borovina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Microbix Biosystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Microbix Biosystems stock opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. Microbix Biosystems has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$57.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

