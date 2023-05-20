GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance
Shares of GDI opened at C$46.00 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$41.51 and a 1 year high of C$51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.19. The stock has a market cap of C$675.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.97.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
See Also
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.