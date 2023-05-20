GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

Shares of GDI opened at C$46.00 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$41.51 and a 1 year high of C$51.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.19. The stock has a market cap of C$675.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.97.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$529.43 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5242908 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

