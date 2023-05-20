Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 407,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

