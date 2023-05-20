GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $71.54 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,601,336 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.