Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

