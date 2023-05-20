Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,090 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edison International Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of EIX opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.40. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

