Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.35 and a 1 year high of $193.95.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

