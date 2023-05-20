Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 671.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $5,241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hess by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,578,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $133.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.01. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

