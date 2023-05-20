Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 70,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $183.72 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.