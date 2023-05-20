Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 216 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

XYL opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

