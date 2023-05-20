Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 604 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $194.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $197.77.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
