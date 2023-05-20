Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 7,159 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Trading Down 0.7 %

General Motors stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

