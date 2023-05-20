Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $142.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

