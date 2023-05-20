Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.47, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 964,789 shares of company stock worth $58,349,440 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

