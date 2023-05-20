Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

HUM opened at $513.52 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.70 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

