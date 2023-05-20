Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,207 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,716,000 after purchasing an additional 159,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Towle & Co bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,456,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,795 shares of company stock worth $603,465. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

