Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $224.23 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.19.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

