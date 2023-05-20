Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 368,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after acquiring an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. CL King downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.