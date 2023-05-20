Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

MDY opened at $448.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.95.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

