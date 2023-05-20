Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.2 %

FTNT stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,800,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

