Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

SRC stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.