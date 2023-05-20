Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $426,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

DLR stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

