Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

