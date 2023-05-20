Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

