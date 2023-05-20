Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,061 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.