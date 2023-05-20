Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

