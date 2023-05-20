Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.18. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.