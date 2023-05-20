Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

NYSE MTN opened at $242.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

