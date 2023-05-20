Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 921 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at $63,893,392.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

