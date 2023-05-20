Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $654,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.1 %
RS stock opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.43.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
See Also
