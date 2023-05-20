Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 29,066 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $432.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $1,141,237.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,533,580.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

