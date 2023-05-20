Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Purchases 1,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,287,177 shares in the company, valued at $61,807,099.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Snehal Patel purchased 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Snehal Patel purchased 600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,918.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $11.35 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

